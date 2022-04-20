Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ball by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,906. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

