Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60. Moderna has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,054 shares of company stock worth $32,154,504. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.