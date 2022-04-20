Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 889,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $437.45 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

