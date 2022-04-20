Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Up 3.5%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $424.10 and last traded at $423.88. 2,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 498,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.26 and its 200 day moving average is $472.31.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.