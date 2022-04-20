Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,324 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.22.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.88 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 151,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

