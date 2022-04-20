Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.