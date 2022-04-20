Moonriver Market Capitalization Hits $235.00 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $235.00 million and approximately $31.24 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $59.51 or 0.00143409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.08 or 0.07403380 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.92 or 1.00056188 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,309,655 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,084 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

