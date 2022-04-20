Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,226,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407,741. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.