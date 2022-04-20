Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.