Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

