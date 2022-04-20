mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,491.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.04 million and $38,491.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,360.70 or 1.00037267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008086 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.