My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.43 million and $2.23 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.79 or 0.07431895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.22 or 0.99838493 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

