Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 522,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $284,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 217,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $791.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

