Myriad 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Myriad has a market cap of $819,604.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,858,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

