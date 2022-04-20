Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,609.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $500,529.26 and approximately $20,609.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

