Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 92,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 93,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,800.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

