Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,161.06

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 62.7% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,161.06 and approximately $4,988.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,818,319 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars.

