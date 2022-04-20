National Bank Financial Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 76,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.