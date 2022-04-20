National Bankshares Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

AGI stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,941. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.71.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

