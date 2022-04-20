National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.320-$4.420 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.