Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.78. 158,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,775,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Several brokerages have commented on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
