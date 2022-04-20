Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.78. 158,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,775,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

