Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.49

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $524.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.