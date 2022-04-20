Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.20

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 1895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

