Navcoin Price Hits $0.15 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.21 million and $264,671.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,293,017 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

