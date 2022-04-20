Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385,527 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.