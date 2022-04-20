NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
