NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

