Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Down 1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 3,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.