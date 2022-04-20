Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $128.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.49. 2,910,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day moving average of $512.60. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.