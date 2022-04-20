Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,520,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.60. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $535.72.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

