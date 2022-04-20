Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $280.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $221.00 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 1345855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.61.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.54.
In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
