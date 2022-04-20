Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $280.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $221.00 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 1345855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

