Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.053 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,520,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $535.72.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Netflix by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

