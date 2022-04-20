New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 300,000 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34.

On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00.

NFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 1,256,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

