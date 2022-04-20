New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 300,000 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34.
- On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00.
NFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 1,256,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $49.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
