New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 4.7%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 48,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,640,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

