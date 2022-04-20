New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 48,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,640,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

