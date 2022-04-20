NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NXDT opened at 15.97 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 11.50 and a 1-year high of 16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.34.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 168,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,358,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 62,258 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 231,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,797.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

