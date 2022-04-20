NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $548,249.08

NEXT (NEXT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $548,249.08 and approximately $91.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00269565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001543 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

