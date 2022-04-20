NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,366 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

