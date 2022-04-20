Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 4097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,746,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,684,645.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,490.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

