Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,378.0 days.

Shares of NFPDF stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

