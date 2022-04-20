Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 18,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,284. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

