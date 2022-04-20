Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20.
Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)
Read More
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.