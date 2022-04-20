Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.33 Average PT from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

