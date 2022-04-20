NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWH.UN shares. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

