NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. 67,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

