NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.19. 157,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,339. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

