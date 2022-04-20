NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.
Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
