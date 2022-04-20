NTV Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

