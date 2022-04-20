NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Summit Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,971. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

