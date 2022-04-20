NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanECk BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 562,547 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $18.05.

