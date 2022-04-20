NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,591. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

